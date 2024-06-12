Titan tragedy: Shocking truth about disturbing log transcript revealed after year-long investigation

The log transcript of communications between the Titan submersible and its mothership was completely fake, a year-long investigation has found. It was earlier claimed that the logbook detailed the final communication between the doomed submersible and the mothership. Titan tragedy: Shocking truth about disturbing log transcript revealed after investigation (AP/PTI)(AP)

The transcript was released last year, but there were doubts about the document’s legitimacy. Now, The New York Times has reported that the head of the US government team investigating the disaster believes the log is completely fake. The team, alongside other factors, was also investigating the nature and authenticity of the transcript.

‘Somebody did it well enough to make it look plausible’

According to Capt. Jason D. Neubauer, who retired from the US Coast Guard and currently serves as chairman of the Marine Board of Investigation, the team could not find any evidence that the passengers on the submersible had any clue about the disaster they were going to face. “I’m confident it’s a false transcript … it was made up,” he said.

The logs revealed the alleged minute-by-minute communications between the Titan and the mothership before the implosion killed the five passengers on board – OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman. The logs, released and circulated by million on social media, even contained acronyms and technical words unique to the submersible. The transcript suggested that the passengers were in a state of panic, and that hull alarms went off inside the vehicle before communication was suddenly cut off.

Days after the submersible went missing, debris was discovered near the Titanic’s resting place. It was then officially declared that the Titan had suffered a “catastrophic implosion.”

Days after the discovery of the debris, the transcript began circulating, suggesting that “they (passengers on board) were panicking.” “Somebody did it well enough to make it look plausible,” Neubauer said.