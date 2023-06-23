Titanic director James Cameron reacts to ‘Titan’ sub incident that killed five persons

The implosion of Titan submersible, an adventure vessel to explore "Titanic" wreck has shocked the world. All five persons onboard the sub are reportedly killed after the sub went missing on Sunday.

James Cameron, Titan submersible(File)

In an interaction with the BBC, Hollywood film director James Cameron who created the 1997 movie "Titanic" talked about how he reacted to the news of disappearance of Titan submersible. Cameron highlighted what instant thoughts were on the matter on learning that the sub's electronics and communication systems had failed during its trip.

"I felt in my bones what had happened. For the sub's electronics to fail and its communication system to fail, and its tracking transponder to fail simultaneously - sub's gone," said Cameron.

The world famous Hollywood film director also shared how he used his own contacts to know the whereabouts of the sub.

"I immediately got on the phone to some of my contacts in the deep submersible community. Within about an hour I had the following facts. They were on descent. They were at 3500 metres, heading for the bottom at 3800 metres," said Cameron.

"Their comms were lost, and navigation was lost - and I said instantly, you can't lose comms and navigation together without an extreme catastrophic event or high, highly energetic catastrophic event. And the first thing that popped to mind was an implosion," added Cameron.

Sharing his emotions on what he went through while reading info about the submersible incident for the past few days, Cameron told BBC News the past week "felt like a prolonged and nightmarish charade where people are running around talking about banging noises and talking about oxygen and all this other stuff".

"I knew that sub was sitting exactly underneath its last known depth and position. That's exactly where they found it," added Cameron.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, searchers have found five major parts of the Titan submersible, approximately 1,600ft (480m) from the bow of the Titanic wreck. Some reports suggest that the vessel might have imploded long before rescue operations started. Investigators will use the wreckage of the submersible to determine the causes of the implosion and why the incident happened.

British billionaire businessman Hamish Harding, British father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood who had roots in Pakistan as one of its richest families, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and former French navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet are the five persons who lost their lives as crew of the Titan submersible.

