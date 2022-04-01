To Imran Khan's 'I have everything', ex-wife Reham Khan's reply
Imran Khan's ex-wife and vocal critic Reham Khan said what Imran Khan does not have is intelligence as the Pakistan Prime Minister in his address to the nation said by God's grace he does not need anything as he has attained everything in life -- fame, wealth. Reham Khan, however, agreed with Imran Khan's point as he said he saw Pakistan rising to the top when he was a child. "Yes, Pakistan was great when you were not the PM," Reham Khan tweeted sharply criticising the speech. In his address, Imran Khan made it clear that he will not be resigning ahead of the no-trust motion, buckling under the pressure of the opposition. Imran Khan also named the United States accusing it of being the driving force behind the no-trust motion of the opposition, which the US categorically denied.
"America has -- oh, not America but a foreign country I can't name. I mean from a foreign country, we received a message," Imran Khan said.
"The embarrassment continues," Reham Khan tweeted reacting to the US state department's statement that it has not sent any threat to Imran Khan.
Talking about Pakistan's lost glory, Imran Khan in his speech said he saw a different Pakistan growing up. Malaysian princes used to study with him in school. "South Korea had come to Pakistan to learn how we progressed. Middle East countries used to come to our universities. I have seen all this sinking, seen my country getting insulted," he said.
Terming Imran Khan as a know-all who knows everything except that he has lost his majority, Reham khan took a jibe at Imran Khan's 'defining moment' comment and said, "This is a lesson for all that if you are a person who is ambitious without a cause, then you will go without any achievement."
Reham Khan was married to Imran Khan in 2014 and a year later they parted their ways mutually. A journalist of British-Pakistani origin, Reham Khan was the Pakistan Premier's second wife.
Imran Khan's party has lost the majority in the lower house of the parliament after MQM-P joined the opposition. "On Sunday, there will be voting [on the no-trust resolution] and a decision will be taken about the [future] direction of this country ... Somebody suggested that I should resign. I always fight till the last ball. I want the entire nation to see on that day who sold their consciences," Imran Khan said.
If Imran Khan is ousted through the no-confidence motion, he will be the first one, though he is the third PM to face a no-confidence motion. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term.
Don't throw Russia out of G20, aid group says, with eye on food crisis
Excluding Russia from the Group of 20 major economies and other international institutions could slow efforts to address a worsening global food crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, the head of German aid group Welthungerhilfe told Reuters. Mogge said in an interview this week. Mogge said he expected Group of Seven leaders to address the issue during their upcoming meetings.
Police offered to arrest Will Smith, Oscars producer reveals behind the scenes
Los Angeles police were present at the Dolby Theatre and offered to arrest actor Will Smith for slapping presenter Chris Rock, the producer of the Academy Awards said on Thursday. The authorities, however, did not any action because Rock declined to press charges against Smith, producer Will Packer said. Packer said that police were discussing options with Rock who was “was being very dismissive of those options”.
Not seeking to change India-Russia ties: US on Russian FM's New Delhi visit
The United States on Thursday said every country has its own relationship with the Russian Federation and the US is not seeking any change in that, state department spokesman Ned Price said on Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to New Delhi amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday.
US launches satellite TV channel for Afghanistan after Taliban bans broadcast
After the Taliban banned Voice of America broadcasts from terrestrial television, the US government-funded news agency has launched a 24/7 direct-to-home satellite-delivered television channel for Afghanistan, local media reported. VOA's programs were ordered off affiliated television stations in Afghanistan effective on March 27, as part of a broad ban on content regarded as undermining Taliban policies, including prohibiting women from anchoring newscasts with men.
Heavy fighting rages near Ukraine capital
Heavy fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other zones Thursday amid indications the Kremlin is using talk of de-escalation as cover while regrouping and resupplying its forces and redeploying them for a stepped-up offensive in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an early morning video address that Ukraine is seeing “a buildup of Russian forces for new strikes on the Donbas, and we are preparing for that”.
