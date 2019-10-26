e-paper
‘To Tim’: In tweet, US President Donald Trump laments loss of iPhone home button

The tweet appeared to be directed at Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook, who has dined with Trump at least twice and has discussed trade issues with the president on multiple occasions.

world Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:38 IST
When Apple Inc removed the home button on some iPhone models starting in 2017, the change upset some of its customers because it forced them to swipe upward, rather than tap a button, to unlock the device or return to its home screen.

It appears that US President Donald Trump, who uses a government-issued iPhone, is among those who do not like the change.

“To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!” Trump tweeted on Friday.

The tweet appeared to be directed at Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook, who has dined with Trump at least twice and has discussed trade issues with the president on multiple occasions.

Apple started selling iPhones without home buttons with the introduction of the iPhone X in 2017. The company still sells one model - the iPhone 8 - that retains the home button.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 09:38 IST

