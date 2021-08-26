Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tolo News reporter beaten up by Taliban is alive

Tolo News reporter Ziar Yaad also expressed concerns over the incident and said the issue has taken up with the Taliban leaders.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Tolo News reporter Ziar Yaad took to Twitter to confirm that he was beaten up by the Taliban in Kabul while covering a story. (Tolo News)

The news of Tolo News reporter Ziar Yaad being killed by the Taliban that surfaced on social media and carried by some news agencies is not true.

Ziar Yaad took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he was beaten up by the Taliban in Kabul while he was covering a news at an intersection in the capital.

The Tolo News reporter also expressed concerns over the incident and said the issue has taken up with the Taliban leaders.

The Afghan television channel also said that Ahmadullah Wasiq, the deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission, assured of "serious" investigation into the incident.

“The Taliban’s clash with journalists has been a concern for all reporters since they took control of Afghanistan and Kabul,” Parwiz Aminzada, the deputy head of a journalist’s association in Parwan province, told Tolo News.

Since the Taliban took control of the provinces and laid siege to Kabul, several journalists have been beaten by the Taliban. This is despite the Taliban promising media freedom and a pardon for all their opponents.

Last week, the Taliban have shot and killed a relative of a Deutsche Welle journalist while hunting for him. According to French news agency AFP, Deutsche Welle director general Peter Limbourg said the incident highlighted the danger Taliban pose to media workers and their families in Afghanistan.

"It is evident that the Taliban are already carrying out organised searches for journalists, both in Kabul and in the provinces. We are running out of time!" he was quoted as saying by AFP.

