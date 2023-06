An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Tonga islands region on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). (Representative)

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

