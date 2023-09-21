Top 3 airports of Mega, Large and Medium category in North America in 2023

Over the years, airports have seen great advancement in terms of facilities, ambience and spaciousness in order to bestow a marvellous experience for people who travel by air. In the post-pandemic world, air travel has been on the rise which has increased pressure on the airports. On the basis of number of passengers handled per year, airports can be classified into Mega, Large and Medium categories.

According to the J.D. Power 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, passenger experience at the airports has improved despite big rise in number of passengers. Disruptive factors like weather disturbances leading to flight delays and baggage claim issues have happened but some airports have lived up to the expectations of passengers.

Top three Mega airports (33 million or more passengers per year)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

With score of 800, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport ranks highest in passenger satisfaction. With scores of 796 and 787, Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and Harry Reid International Airport rank second and third respectively.

Top three Large airports (10 to 32.9 million passengers per year)

Tampa International Airport

John Wayne Airport, Orange County

Salt Lake City International Airport

Tampa International Airport ranks highest with a score of 832. With scores of 829 and 825, John Wayne Airport, Orange County and Salt Lake City International Airport rank second and third respectively.

Top three Medium airports (4.5 to 9.9 million passengers per year)

Indianapolis International Airport

Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers

Ontario International Airport in California

With a score of 843, Indianapolis International Airport ranks highest. With scores of 839 and 834, Southwest Florida International Airport (839) and Ontario International Airport (834) rank second and third respectively.