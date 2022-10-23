Home / World News / Toronto island airport evacuated in bomb scare, 2 detained

Police said they were called shortly before 4 p.m. to Billy Bishop airport’s mainland ferry terminal to investigate a suspicious package.

Flights at Toronto's island airport were suspended and passengers ordered evacuated Saturday as police reported a possible explosive device was found near the airport’s ferry terminal.

Police said two people had been detained and were cooperating with the investigation.

“We are dealing with a potential explosive device,” Toronto police said in a tweet.

Two residential buildings near the ferry terminal also were evacuated and a third partially evacuated.

A secondary airport for Toronto, the facility is on one of the small islands just south of downtown and jets do not use it. Porter airlines and Air Canada use it for regional flights with turboprop planes.

The airport said its runway was closed and two Air Canada flights were diverted to Hamilton, Ontario.

Passengers stranded inside the terminal for several hours said they were being evacuated by water taxis.

“Runway is closed for the evening. Porter has completed its flight schedule for the evening. Two Air Canada flights diverted to Hamilton. Passengers remaining in terminal being evacuated at present. Tunnel/ferry remains closed,” Billy Bishop Airport said in a tweet.

A number of roads in the area were closed.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a tweet that he knows the shutdown of the area “has been and continues to be incredibly disruptive for many people — those who live and work in the area and those travelling — and I thank them for their patience."

