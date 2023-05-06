Tourist in Hawaii follows GPS direction, drives car straight into sea | Watch

A vacation in Hawaii took a dramatic turn for two tourists after they followed the GPS directions that directly drove them to a harbour in Kailua-Kona, according to The Washington Post.

Screengrab from the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video of the incident, captured by a local Christie Hutchinson, shows two women buckled in their car while its headlights are deep in the water. The sailing crew swiftly jumps into action to save the driver and passenger from their sinking car. The two people were then taken out of the car's front windows.

"I was just sitting there trying to seek shelter from the rain, and then the next thing, I saw a car drive directly past our boat straight into the harbor at a pretty decent speed," Hutchinson was quoted by the Post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It was so confidently done, they didn't have a look of panic on their face. They were still smiling," she added.

The tourists were sisters. Hutchinson's husband was one of the rescuers who used ropes and buoys to attach to the van. They had spent the day sailing on their boat, with their friends when the incident took place.

“The passengers were tourists trying to find a Manta Ray Snorkel tour company in the harbour and had been following their GPS directions when they took a wrong turn into the water,” Hutchinson told New York Post.

“Her husband was one of the rescuers who used ropes and buoys to attach to the van”, she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON