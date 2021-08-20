‘Tragedy, very difficult, unpredictable’: Nato on situation in Afghanistan, says evacuation of people top priority

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Friday said that the evacuation of people, citizens of allied nations and Afghan nationals, from Afghanistan was the “immediate priority” of the group, following a meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO member countries. It said the situation in Afghanistan was “a tragedy for the people” of that country and it remains “very difficult and unpredictable,” a statement from NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said.

“Ministers discussed a number of different issues. First, the continuing evacuation of people from Allied and partner countries, and Afghans who worked with us. This is our immediate priority,” Stoltenberg said.

Earlier on Thursday (August 19), NATO had announced that Stoltenberg would chair an extraordinary virtual meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of ministers of foreign affairs via secure teleconference to discuss the developments in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, alongside the evacuation process, the NATO also discussed its approach to the Taliban militants currently in power in Afghanistan. It called on the Taliban to ensure that the country does not become a safe haven for terrorism.

“We expect the Taliban to uphold their commitments, and ensure that Afghanistan does not again become a safe haven for international terrorism. The Taliban must put an end to violence around the country, and uphold the fundamental rights of all Afghan citizens – men, women and children,” the secretary general said.

Further, it also warned the Taliban of “international isolation” if it attempted to undo the social, economic and political progress in the country.

The foreign ministers also agreed that they would not allow terrorists to threaten them again from Afghanistan. “And no terrorist attacks on Allied soil have been organized from Afghanistan over the last two decades. These gains must be preserved. For our own security,” the statement noted.

‘Speed of collapse not anticipated’

The Nato acknowledged that the rapid collapse of the Afghan political and military leadership, armed forces was not anticipated.

“We were clear-eyed about the risks of withdrawing our troops. But the speed of the collapse of the Afghan political and military leadership, and armed forces was not anticipated. There are many lessons to be learned,” Stoltenberg said.

He further said that he intended to conduct a thorough assessment of the NATO’s engagement in Afghanistan.

Close to 800 Nato civilian personnel had worked to keep the Kabul international airport running, the statement said, following the militants’ takeover of the capital city. They provided air traffic control, fuel and communications. It also said that the NATO had worked “around the clock” to maintain operations at the airport.