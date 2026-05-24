Train windows blown out, cars mangled: Soldiers on Eid leave killed in blast in Pakistan's Balochistan | What we know

At least 24 people were killed in southwest Pakistan's Balochistan on Sunday after a train carrying military personnel was reportedly hit by an an explosive-laden car when the train was passing a signal at Chaman Pattak in Quetta.

A crane lifts a carriage of a train at the site after an explosion that targeted a train in Quetta on May 24, 2026.(AFP)

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The victims of the deadly blast included army servicemen while more than 50 people were wounded in the attack, an official was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Details about the train blast

Locals said the train was carrying army personnel and their family members and was going from Quetta to Peshawar in Pakistan's northwest region when it was hit by an explosives-laden vehicle. Impact of the blast was such that the windows of the train were blown out and nearby vehicles were destroyed, reports said.

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{{^usCountry}} The army personnel were travelling to celebrate the Eid holiday, which is due to start on Tuesday, with their families when the train was rattled by the blast. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) militant group claimed responsibility of the attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The army personnel were travelling to celebrate the Eid holiday, which is due to start on Tuesday, with their families when the train was rattled by the blast. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) militant group claimed responsibility of the attack. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The explosion derailed the engine and three coaches, while two coaches overturned, the ministry said, adding that security forces had cordoned off the area and rescue operations were under way, Reuters reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The explosion derailed the engine and three coaches, while two coaches overturned, the ministry said, adding that security forces had cordoned off the area and rescue operations were under way, Reuters reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Visuals showed mangled train carriage on its side with vehicles nearby equally damaged. People were seen clambering over the wreckage to find survivors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visuals showed mangled train carriage on its side with vehicles nearby equally damaged. People were seen clambering over the wreckage to find survivors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} People could be seen carrying blood-soaked victims on stretchers away from a derailed car, while armed security forces stood guard. What Pakistan leaders said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People could be seen carrying blood-soaked victims on stretchers away from a derailed car, while armed security forces stood guard. What Pakistan leaders said {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif branded the blast as "cowardly" act of terrorism. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif branded the blast as "cowardly" act of terrorism. {{/usCountry}}

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An improvised explosive device weighing 35 kilograms (77 pounds) was used in the attack, police officials were quoted as saying.

People watch through a damaged building at the site after an explosion targeted a train in Quetta on May 24, 2026. (AFP)

Eyewitnesses recount horror

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An eyewitness told news agency AFP that people were jolted out of their beds when the blast ripped through the area.

"My family and I jumped out of our beds when we heard a loud bang," Mohammad Rahim, a local, was quoted as saying.

“I heard screaming and the crying of women and children in the building, including my family.”

Another witness, Abdul Basit, said that people started running for shelter upon hearing the loud bang.

What is BLA?

The BLA is the province's most active militant separatist group. The conflict in the region arises from the resentment against the government over allegations of exploiting the province's natural gas and mineral resources. Balochistan is poorest province in Pakistan despite being largest by landmass. It lags behind the rest of the country in almost every index, including education, employment and economic development.

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The BLA has been designated a terrorist organisation. It said it had targeted military installations as well as police and civil administration officials in gun attacks and suicide bombings.

The BLA has intensified attacks on Pakistanis from other provinces working in the region in recent years, as well as foreign energy firms.

(With inputs from agencies)

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