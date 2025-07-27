Traverse City Walmart stabbing: This is how man escaped with wife and kid

A stabbing spree at the Traverse City Walmart in Michigan has left eleven injured, and the suspect is currently in custody. Authorities have said that a folding knife was most likely used by the man who they believe to be a resident of Michigan, though earlier there was some buzz about the attack being carried out by a ‘foreign guy’. Authorities believe the Traverse City Walmart stabber used a folding-style knife. (AP)

While details continue to emerge around the tragedy, a dramatic video has surfaced as well, showing how one gun-toting citizen managed to corner and take down the stabbing suspect. Meanwhile, an individual has also posted their personal account of the incident on Reddit, sharing how they got away from the assailant.

How one couple got away from the Walmart stabber?

A man shared the ordeal on Reddit, describing how he and his wife were present when the assailant first struck, and outlining their steps after the incident.

The two were in the frozen section, close to an old man, when they heard the screaming. “I thought it was some teenagers,” the man recalled, before he saw a ‘homeless looking guy with a huge backpack', who jumped over the old man's cart, and proceeded to stab him in the face.

“I thought he punched him at first but then more screaming and then blood I grabbed my baby and my wife,” he wrote, continuing that they started running towards the back of the store since the assailant was in the front.

He recounted the harrowing moments -"I saw an older lady near the milk on the ground with lots of blood around her then another guy with blood on the ground by the chips."

The man detailed how they ran all the way around the store till they were able to locate the fire exit by the crafts. “I didn’t want to go into the employee section in the back because I’ve never been there,” he explained, adding that this was some of the ‘scariest’ stuff he ever witnessed.

Traverse City Walmart stabbing: What authorities said

Munson Healthcare said on social media that 11 people were being treated at the region's largest hospital in northern Michigan. Spokesperson Megan Brown said all were stabbing victims. Six were critical and five were in serious condition late Saturday, she said.

Shea said the weapon involved appeared to be a folding-style knife.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said: “Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence."

Walmart said in a statement that it would continue to work closely with law enforcement in the investigation.

“Violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we're thankful for the swift action of first responders,” the statement said.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a social media post that bureau officials were responding to “provide any necessary support.”