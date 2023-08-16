Home / World News / US soldier who crossed border seeks refuge, North Korea says: ‘Faced racism…’

ByMallika Soni
Aug 16, 2023 07:00 AM IST

North Korean investigators said that Travis King crossed deliberately and illegally.

North Korea claimed that US soldier Travis King wants refuge there or in another country because of "inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination" in the US and the military, state media said marking Pyongyang's first public acknowledgement of the soldier's crossing from South Korea on July 18. Travis King had entered North Korea while on a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA)- the border between the two Koreas. US officials said that the solder crossed the border intentionally declining to classify him as a prisoner of war.

A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed.(AP)
North Korean investigators said that Travis King crossed deliberately and illegally as he wanted to stay in the North or in a third country, state news agency KCNA said.

"During the investigation, Travis King confessed that he had decided to come over to the DPRK as he harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. Army," KCNA reported.

“He also expressed his willingness to seek refugee in the DPRK or a third country, saying that he was disillusioned at the unequal American society,” KCA said adding that Travis King was "kept under control by soldiers of the Korean People's Army" after his crossing and the investigation is still active.

Travis King's uncle Myron Gates told ABC News earlier that his nephew was experiencing racism during his military deployment.

The Pentagon said it could not verify Travis King's comments as reported by KCNA, and remains focused on his safe return.

Travis King joined the US Army in January 2021. He is a Cavalry Scout with the Korean Rotational Force- part of the US security commitment to South Korea. He faced two allegations of assault in South Korea and eventually pleaded guilty to one instance of assault and destroying public property, according to court documents.

