Never said ‘entire UK is racist’: Trevor Noah on UK PM Rishi Sunak viral comment

Comedian Trevor Noah said that he did not claim “the entire UK is racist,” as he clarified remarks that he made on The Daily Show following the appointment of Indian-origin Rishi Sunak as Britain's prime minister.

In a video posted widely shared on social media from his The Daily Show, the comedian had said that there were people saying “now the Indians are going to take over Great Britain”.

While many appreciated his comments, he also received severe backlash online from UK politicians including former cabinet minister Sajid Javid.

TV host Piers Morgan criticised Trevor Noah's show for “falsely portraying Britain as a racist country”. Responding to Piers Morgan, Trevor Noah said: “C’mon Piers you’re smarter than that. I wasn’t saying ‘The entire UK is racist’, I was responding to the racists who don’t want Rishi as PM because of his race."

“That’s why I said. ‘Some people’," he added.

In another monologue, titled “unpacking the backlash against new UK PM Rishi Sunak”, Trevor Noah said, “What I mean by that is this, you hear a lot of the people saying ‘Oh, they’re taking over, now the Indians are going to take over Great Britain and what’s next?’

“And I always find myself going ‘So what? What are you afraid of? I think it’s because the quiet part a lot of people don’t realise they are saying is ‘We don’t want these people who were previously oppressed to get into power because then they may do to us what we did to them'," he further said.

