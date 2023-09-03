Tropical storm Gert to be absorbed by Idalia early next week: US hurricane center

Tropical storm Gert is forecast to move more quickly and become absorbed by former hurricane Idalia early next week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.

A woman walks on a flooded street as Storm Idalia makes landfall(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gert was about 710 miles (1,140 km) east-southeast of Bermuda in the Atlantic Ocean late on Saturday, the Miami-based forecaster said in an advisory.

"A faster northward to north-northeast motion is expected to continue today into Monday before dissipation later that day", the hurricane center said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON