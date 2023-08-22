Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Storm leaves California, threatening Oregon and Idaho states now

Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Hilary, the initial tropical storm to make landfall in Southern California in over eight decades, brought about extensive damage, including flooded roads, fallen trees, and a challenging rescue operation. A group of elderly individuals in a care home found themselves trapped by mud, necessitating their rescue with the assistance of a bulldozer. The National Hurricane Center in Miami reported that Hilary had significantly weakened, with only remnants of the storm moving towards the Rocky Mountains. Nonetheless, the center cautioned about the likelihood of ongoing life-threatening and potentially disastrous flooding in parts of the Southwestern U.S. due to unprecedented levels of rainfall.

Hilary first slammed into Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula as a hurricane, causing one death and widespread flooding before becoming a tropical storm, one of several potentially catastrophic natural events affecting California on Sunday.

Besides the tropical storm, which produced tornado warnings, there were wildfires and a moderate earthquake north of Los Angeles.