Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Storm leaves California, threatening Oregon and Idaho states now
- Hurricane Hilary news live: Hilary is the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. It brought about extensive damage to the US state.
Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Hilary, the initial tropical storm to make landfall in Southern California in over eight decades, brought about extensive damage, including flooded roads, fallen trees, and a challenging rescue operation. A group of elderly individuals in a care home found themselves trapped by mud, necessitating their rescue with the assistance of a bulldozer. The National Hurricane Center in Miami reported that Hilary had significantly weakened, with only remnants of the storm moving towards the Rocky Mountains. Nonetheless, the center cautioned about the likelihood of ongoing life-threatening and potentially disastrous flooding in parts of the Southwestern U.S. due to unprecedented levels of rainfall.
READ | Hurricane Hilary makes landfall in Mexico, hits California: Check top 10 updates
Hilary first slammed into Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula as a hurricane, causing one death and widespread flooding before becoming a tropical storm, one of several potentially catastrophic natural events affecting California on Sunday.
READ | Hurricane Hilary highlights: Post-tropical Storm Hilary reaches Nevada after drenching Southern California
Besides the tropical storm, which produced tornado warnings, there were wildfires and a moderate earthquake north of Los Angeles.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 10:36 AM
Netizens react on Twitter as Hurricane Hilary approaches. See pics, videos
Hurricane Hilary, now a category 1 storm, is heading towards Southern California at 33 km/h. It is predicted to weaken into a tropical storm before hitting Southern California. See More
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 10:19 AM
Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: What caused the storm?
Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: A natural El Nino, human-caused climate change, a stubborn heat dome over the nation’s midsection and other factors led to the creation of the storm. “It was a combination of sort of a perfect situation of everything coming together in a way that made the storm possible,” said University of Albany atmospheric scientist Kristen Corbosiero, an expert on Pacific hurricanes.
- Tue, 22 Aug 2023 09:54 AM
Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Storm threatening Oregon and Idaho states
Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Hilary first slammed into Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula as a hurricane, causing one death and widespread flooding before becoming a tropical storm, one of several potentially catastrophic natural events affecting California on Sunday. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Hilary had lost much of its steam and only vestiges of the storm were heading over the Rocky Mountains, but it warned that “continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding” was expected over portions of the Southwestern U.S., following record-breaking rainfall.