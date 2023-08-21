Hurricane Hilary makes landfall in Mexico, hits California: Check top 10 updates

In some respite for the people of United States, Hilary has lost its earlier predicted strength and been downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone. But the danger remains as the Southwestern and Western parts the country are facing strong winds with powerful gusts, heavy rainfall and power cuts.

Vehicles drive through a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Cathedral City, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary impacts parts of California, Arizona and Nevada. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the storm, which was downgraded from hurricane status. (Getty Images via AFP)