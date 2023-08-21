News / World News / Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Schools closed in Los Angeles, San Diego amid flood warning
Live

Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Schools closed in Los Angeles, San Diego amid flood warning

Aug 21, 2023 11:43 AM IST
Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Forecasters noted that this is the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.

Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: The tropical storm Hilary reached the Mexican coast, far from heavily populated areas, about 150 miles (250 kilometers) south of Ensenada on Sunday. It then moved through Tijuana, which is prone to mudslides, and posed a threat to makeshift homes on the hillsides near the US border. Later on Sunday, the storm reached San Diego and continued north into desert regions. The rain from the storm caused flooding across Mexico's dry Baja California Peninsula and then moved over Southern California, where it flooded roads, brought down trees, and raised concerns about flash floods reaching places as far north as Idaho.

Vehicles cross over a flood control basin that has almost reached the street, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP)
Vehicles cross over a flood control basin that has almost reached the street, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP)

Forecasters noted that Hilary is the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. It brought floods, mudslides, strong winds, power outages, and the chance of isolated tornadoes. The storm has already brought over 6 inches (15.24 centimeters) of rain to some mountain areas and threatened to bring more rain than the usual annual amount to inland desert regions.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 21, 2023 11:38 AM IST

    Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Schools closed in Los Angeles, San Diego on Monday

    Schools in Los Angeles, including the Los Angeles Unified School District, which is the second-largest school system in the country, along with schools in San Diego, have announced closures due to the flooding affecting Southern California, news agency AP reported.

    The tropical storm Hilary hit California after making landfall on Sunday in the dry Baja California Peninsula area near the southern part of Ensenada, Mexico.

  • Aug 21, 2023 11:07 AM IST

    Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Flood risk warning issued for Los Angeles

    • Amid the tropical storm Hilary bringing heavy rain to California, the National Weather Service in Los Angeles warned of significant flooding risk throughout populous mountain areas along the coast northeast of Los Angeles. The rain water gushed onto roadways from San Diego to Los Angeles that also led to felling of trees in the neighbourhood. 
    • Several cars were trapped in floodwaters in typically hot and dry Palm Desert and surrounding communities across the the Coachella Valley. 
  • Aug 21, 2023 10:50 AM IST

    Hurricane Hilary Live Updates: Tropical storm enters Southern California, flood warning issued

    The historic tropical storm Hilary has entered Southern California in the United States, bringing heavy rainfall and causing disruption in lives of many people, news agency AFP reported citing to The Washington Post. Around tens of millions, have been warned about the storm. This is the first time a warning like this has been given for Southern California. The storm is going to bring heavy rain and really big floods to some areas in Arizona and Nevada.

Topics
hurricane storm

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
