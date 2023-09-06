Tropical Storm Lee forms in the Atlantic Ocean, could strengthen into major hurricane: all you need to know

Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen into amajor hurricane by this weekend, forecasters have revealed. “Lee continues to move west-northwestward at about 15 kt. A mid-levelridge over the central subtropical Atlantic is expected to be the primary steering mechanism for the next several days, with Lee forecast to continue on a west-northwestward heading across the central tropical Atlantic through the forecast period,”the National Hurricane Centersaid in its advisory.

Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by this weekend (Pixabay - Representational image)

Lee has winds of 45 mph. It is reportedly moving toward the Leeward Islands. "It is becoming a question of when and not if rapid intensification occurs with Lee," the advisory noted. Winds are forecast to reach 145 mph which is a powerful Category 4 "major hurricane." However, it is now too early to be certain about where the storm is headed.

Lee is said to be the 13th named storm of an above-average Atlantic hurricane season. In a post shared on X, researcher Phil Klotzbach said, “Tropical Storm #Lee has formed in central tropical Atlantic - the 13th named storm of 2023 season (subtropical storm formed in January). 4 other years on record have had 13+ Atlantic named storms by Sept. 5: 2005, 2011, 2012, 2020.”

“The atmospheric and oceanic conditions appear extremely favorable for rapid intensification (RI) during the next several days, particularly once the northeasterly shear over Lee subsides in a day or so. The forecast track of Lee brings the cyclone over anomalously warm SSTs during the next several days, with generally low shear and favorable upper diffluence to support significant strengthening. The updated NHC intensity forecast has been adjusted slightly higher

than the previous one, toward the latest IVCN and HCCA aids,” National Hurricane Center advisory noted.

“This forecast calls for Lee to become a hurricane in 24 h and a major hurricane by 60 h, with continued intensification thereafter. It is noted that the regional hurricane models depict even stronger solutions, so future adjustments could be necessary. Regardless, Lee bears close monitoring as there is high confidence it will become a very powerful hurricane by this weekend,” it added.