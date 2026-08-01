Truck doors swing open, migrants jump out near Ceuta border in dramatic video

A severe border crisis erupted in Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa, after thousands of migrants entered from Morocco. The sudden influx has also resulted in a political crisis in Madrid and other European capitals.

Several videos circulating on social media show Moroccan migrants reportedly crossing into Ceuta. (File Photo/AFP)

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Several purported clips circulating on social media show Moroccan migrants crossing into Ceuta. In one of the videos, Morocco’s Royal Gendarmerie allegedly looked on as trucks unloaded groups of men near the Spanish border.

The video shows a truck moving along a road before its rear doors suddenly open. One by one, several people jump out of the moving vehicle, with some stumbling and falling over each other as they land on the roadside.

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Another alleged video on social media showed a man filming himself with a selfie stick as he swam toward the Spanish enclave.

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HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Ceuta migration: What we know so far

Why is it happening?

According to a news agency AFP report, a Spanish journalist specialised in migration in North Africa, Ignacio Cembrero, pointed to a judicial decision as a possible catalyst.

"Without a doubt, the July 8 ruling... has played a role. But that doesn't explain the level of mobilisation," Cembrero said.

Spain's Supreme Court ruling on July 8 that migrants arriving by sea should not be returned as quickly as others could be one potential reason for the timing of the influx, the report stated.

Also Read | A ruling, a rumour, a rush: What happened before thousands crossed into Spain’s Ceuta enclave from Morocco

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Some have also suggested the Spanish government's relatively open migration policy could have also played a part in the scenes that have unfolded.

How many people arrived?

The Spanish officials have said that roughly 60,000 migrants entered Ceuta from Morocco on Thursday and Friday, news agency AP reported. Furthermore, at least 57 migrants died attempting to cross, either from drowning or stampedes during the crossings.

At the same time, as per AFP, the Spanish interior ministry noted that over 48,000 of the people who had arrived illegally had returned to Morocco.

What was the international reaction?

Italy on Friday announced that it was temporarily suspending Schengen rules allowing border-free travel with Spain.

Migrants travel on a truck while waiting for a chance to cross to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

Also Read | What to know about Ceuta, Spain's immigration policy as latest videos show massive migrant influx from Morocco

What the people are saying

Social media influence:

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According to news agency Reuters, 16-year-old Moroccan Ayoub El Abyad made a several-hour-long journey to the border after watching Instagram videos of migrants crossing into Ceuta.

"Migration is about improving our lives. We agreed we would try the idea of crossing and trust in Allah," El Abyad said.

"I came here to seek a better future," Dounia Kherradi, a waitress from Lqliaa, said.

Migrants run from Spanish police officers after crossing from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Friday, July 31, 2026.

"My salary is not enough to take care of my parents, and I have a daughter... may God help us," Kherradi added.

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According to the news agency, official data showed that a quarter of Moroccans aged between 15 and 24 are not in education, employment or training.

Mauricio Valiente, director of Spanish refugee charity CEAR, noted that calm seasonal sea conditions made swimming a viable option for migrants.

(with inputs from agencies)