Trump attack a reminder to denounce Khalistan supporters: Indo-Canadian MP

Toronto: An Indo-Canadian MP has said that the attempted killing of former US President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, was a “stark reminder” to Canadian politicians to “condemn” supporters of Khalistan celebrating the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. A Canadian flag in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (AFP)

In a statement posted on X, Liberal Party MP Chandra Arya said, “Assassination attempt on President Trump should be a stark reminder for Canadian politicians to: 1. Condemn Khalistan supporters’ public celebration of assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards turned assassins. 2. Stop attending rallies, events and places where the biggest terrorism event in Canadian history - Air India bombing is rejoiced and Khalistan’s terrorists responsible for this attack are glorified. 3. Call out Khalistanis who target Hindu-Canadians.”

On June 9, a parade in Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA included a float which featured an effigy of Indira Gandhi as she was being fired upon by her bodyguards. It also featured posters, stating her “punishment” had been “delivered” on October 31, 1984, the date of the assassination.

The parade marked the 40th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, when the Indian Army stored the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar to flush out Khalistani extremists including their leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

This float appeared just three days after a similar display during a protest in front of India’s Consulate in Vancouver. Reacting to that on Friday, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc posted on X, “The promotion of violence is never acceptable in Canada.”

Last year, on June 4, a similar float was part of a martyrdom day event in the GTA. Indira Gandhi’s assassination was followed by the anti-Sikh riots in Delhi and elsewhere in the country, which resulted in thousands being killed and businesses looted.

Arya was also referring to the bombing of Air India flight 182, the Kanishka, by Khalistani terrorists on June 23, 1985, claiming 329 lives and remains the worst-ever incident of terror in Canadian history. The outlet Globe and Mail reported on the eve of the anniversary of the bombing this year that a portrait of the mastermind Talwinder Singh Parmar hangs in the dining room of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, while he is also featured on a “massive billboard” in the town.

Trudeau has yet to make any statement criticizing the glorification of the late PM’s assassination.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, he spoke to Trump. According to a PMO statement, “Trudeau condemned yesterday’s appalling assassination attempt and reiterated there’s no place for political violence.”

He had earlier posted on Sunday, “I’m sickened by the shooting at former President Trump. It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.”

Meanwhile, Le Blanc said that “information we have to date shows no link to Canada.”