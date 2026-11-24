United States President Donald Trump has suggested that the media frenzy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s recent indiscretion could ultimately work in the chipmaker’s favour, arguing that the episode brought unprecedented attention to the company’s technological capabilities.

US President Donald Trump was vocal in his support for Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia. (Reuters/File) more less

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In a telephonic interview with CNBC, Trump said Huang’s apology to Nvidia, the United States and his family had helped put the controversy behind him, before adding that the intense coverage had also highlighted just how advanced the company was. Describing the episode, Trump remarked that “sex sells”.

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“I think he’s going to start off at an almost higher level. He apologised for indiscretion, which was unfortunate. That’s what brought it to such a level because sex sells, fellas,” President Trump said.

Jensen Huang reinstated as president, CEO of Nvidia

Deep Dive Why did Trump say the Jensen Huang controversy could be a net positive for Nvidia? Trump said the intense media attention had drawn attention to Nvidia’s advanced chipmaking capabilities. He also remarked that “sex sells” and suggested Huang could return to work at an even higher level after apologising. Why did Trump push for Jensen Huang to return as Nvidia CEO? Trump said he believed Huang was the right person to lead Nvidia and that his return mattered to the company and the US position in the AI race. He also said the government did not consider Huang’s reinstatement a national security risk. Did Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO end investor concerns about the AI boom? His reinstatement eased some investor anxiety and Nvidia shares rebounded sharply. However, analysts said doubts about AI spending and the sustainability of the boom remained.

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang was reinstated as president and chief executive officer of the chipmaker, just 11 days after his sudden resignation plunged the company into a leadership crisis. The board unanimously reinstated Huang on Monday reversing its earlier decision to rule out his return.

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{{^usCountry}} “He has apologised for that to the company, to the country, and to his family and his wife, who’s a fantastic person. I know her, she’s a fantastic woman, by the way. And they’ve accepted, and I think everyone’s accepted,” Trump further said. ‘It could be a net positive’, says Trump {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He has apologised for that to the company, to the country, and to his family and his wife, who’s a fantastic person. I know her, she’s a fantastic woman, by the way. And they’ve accepted, and I think everyone’s accepted,” Trump further said. ‘It could be a net positive’, says Trump {{/usCountry}}

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Trump also described the scrutiny surrounding Huang as a potential “positive” for Nvidia, saying it showcased the company’s capabilities in chipmaking.

“It sounds strange, but I think it could be a net positive. People are realising how the job he’s done. It put the you know was a terrible spotlight in one way, but in another way, it showed how advanced this company is, how incredibly advanced it is with respect to chips,” he said.

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ALSO READ: Trump puts Jensen Huang in iconic photo from 2024 assassination attempt

Huang, 63, had stepped down on November 12 after disclosures about his personal conduct, including reports of extramarital relationships and an alleged connection to a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence of having links to Beijing. The allegations had triggered scrutiny of Nvidia's leadership, corporate governance and potential national security implications.

Jensen Huang disclosed more affairs to Nvidia board

The controversy has widened recently after reports of other alleged relationships. Nvidia's vice-president of healthcare, Kimberly Powell, was identified as one of the women Huang allegedly had an affair with. Powell reportedly reported directly to Huang, the Wall Street Journal reported.

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A separate report subsequently alleged that Huang had an intimate relationship with another, unnamed Nvidia employee, taking the number of publicly reported affairs to three.

However, Huang's disclosures to the board on Sunday reportedly went beyond these three relationships. He is said to have discussed additional affairs during the lengthy meeting, while expressing regret over his conduct.

The number of additional relationships disclosed by Huang remains unclear.

ALSO READ: 'Mistake has been corrected': Elon Musk after Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO

Huang apologises after returning as CEO

Huang returned to office on Monday and was greeted by cheers from Nvidia employees, who shouted, "We love you, Jensen!"

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Addressing the staff, Huang apologised for the controversy and acknowledged making mistakes.

"I'm terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this. I've made some very terrible mistakes, and I'm going to work on coming back," he said.

Huang also thanked employees for giving him another chance, saying he would work towards becoming a better CEO.

He has reportedly reconciled with his wife, Lori Huang, following the controversy.