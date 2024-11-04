Trump campaign shares his AI-made Indian avatar; asks Elon Musk to spot real one

Donald Trump's campaign shared an AI-generated image of the former US president and asked Elon Musk to point out the real one. The Republican candidate can be seen eating at an Indian household in a new avatar as an Indian politician. Donald Trump and Elon Musk reimagined as Indian politicians on a campaign trail.(@TrumpUpdateHQ)

His campaign also tagged American billionaire and Trump backer Elon Musk and asked, “Which one looks original? @elonmusk?”.

These AI-generated images are part of pictures posted by an Indian artist named Shahid SK, who reimagined Trump and vice-president, Democrat Kamala Harris, as Indian politicians.

In a series of pictures posted by the artist on his page, Trump and Harris can be seen holding roadshows in an open jeep. The former president is accompanied by his supporter, American billionaire Elon Musk.

Apart from holding roadshows, the two leaders can be seen holding babies, showing victory signs and eating in voters' homes -all regular chores for an Indian politician hoping to win votes.

Trump and Harris's final campaign push

The two leading contenders for the US presidency will focus all their energies on battleground states ahead of the November 5 election.

On Monday, Trump will hold four rallies across North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Trump's victory will make him the first incoming president to be convicted on charges of felony.

He would also become the second president in history to win non-consecutive White House terms, after Grover Cleveland in the late 19th century.

On Sunday, Trump repeated his allegations about the 2020 presidential elections, raising apprehensions that he might make a similar claim this time. "I shouldn't have left. I mean, honestly, because...we did so well," the former President said at a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

Harris will spend all her time in Pennsylvania, keeping an eye on all 19 electoral college votes. She will visit working-class areas and end her visit with a late-night rally with Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey.

Upon victory, Harris will become the first woman, the first non-White woman, and the first person of South Asian descent to become the US President. She has pitched herself as a symbol of “generational change” and accused Trump of “seeking revenge” and a “threat” to American democracy.

(With agency inputs)