Trump claims 'permanent control' over Greenland security: What new US-Denmark deal entails

US President Donald Trump has said the United States has reached a new agreement with Denmark and Greenland that gives Washington “permanent control” over Greenland’s security.

Trump described it as an “‘Infinite Life’ Agreement” and said the US would immediately begin developing a larger military presence in Greenland. (AP)

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Trump said the deal will prevent countries such as Russia and China from setting up military bases or making sensitive investments in Greenland. Denmark and Greenland have welcomed the agreement, AFP reported.

However, key details of the arrangement remain unclear, Bloomberg reported.

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Who controls Greenland now?

Greenland remains an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with Copenhagen retaining responsibility for areas such as defence and foreign policy, while Greenland has extensive self-government.

The new agreement does not mean Greenland has been handed over to the US. Instead, it defines Washington’s security and military role on the island.

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{{^usCountry}} Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the agreement recognises the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the Kingdom of Denmark and the Greenlandic people’s right to self-determination. What did Trump announce? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the agreement recognises the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the Kingdom of Denmark and the Greenlandic people’s right to self-determination. What did Trump announce? {{/usCountry}}

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Announcing the deal, Trump said the US had entered into an agreement with Denmark and Greenland that gives Washington “permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland”.

“From now on, no US adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval,” Trump said.

He described it as an “‘Infinite Life’ Agreement” and said the US would immediately begin developing a larger military presence in Greenland.

Trump said the arrangement addressed “ALL of our many US concerns” and would come at “NO COST to the United States”, Bloomberg reported.

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“At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America,” Trump said.

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Why is Greenland important to the US?

Greenland’s location in the Arctic make its strategically important, particularly as the US seeks to counter potential Russian and Chinese military and economic activity in the region.

The US already maintains a military presence at the Pituffik base in northern Greenland. A 1951 defence pact, updated in 2004, already allows Washington to ramp up troop deployments and military installations on the island, provided it informs Denmark and Greenland in advance, AFP reported.

Will keep a check on China, Russia

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The US wants to expand its military presence in Greenland and that the agreement would prevent non-NATO countries from establishing military bases there.

A State Department official said the agreement would ensure that China and Russia could not establish bases or send troops to Greenland, while also putting mechanisms in place to prevent investments in sensitive sectors.

Denmark welcomes deal

Denmark has welcomed the agreement while stressing that its sovereignty remains intact.

Frederiksen said she was “pleased that there is a prospect of a good agreement for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States”, adding that it was “good for NATO and Europe”.

She also said the deal “strengthens our common security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic area”.

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Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said the agreement “strengthens” the territory’s security.

What next?

The agreement is expected to be signed by Denmark and Greenland with the US on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week, according to AFP.

However, Trump did not explain how the claimed “permanent control” would work.

(With inputs from AFP and Bloomberg)