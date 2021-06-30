Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Trump’s business, CFO likely to be charged on Thursday

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 10:09 PM IST
In this May 31, 2016 photo, Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg looks on as then-US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, US. (REUTERS)

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is expected to charge the former US president’s Trump Organization and its long-time chief financial officer (CFO) Allen Weisselberg with tax-related crimes on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported citing people familiar with the case.

This will be the first criminal case filed against former president Donald Trump’s company in the three-year-old investigation.

The former president or member of his family involved in the running of the organisation, chiefly sons Don Trump Jr and Eric Trump, are not expected to be charged.

Weisselberg, who has refused to cooperate with prosecutors, and any other person charged are expected to appear before a court also on Thursday.

The Trump Organization and Weisselberg are expected to be charged with evading tax on fringe benefits such as school tuition for their children, company accommodation and vehicles.

The charges will come as a severe blow to the former president who has so far evaded charges in multiple criminal and civil cases, even as he has dismissed them as politically motivated “witch-hunt”.

The Manhattan district attorney and the New York state attorney general have been investigating the president and the Trump Organization on charges made by his former lawyer Michael Cohen that the company manipulated the worth of its assets to evade taxes and seek bank loans.

