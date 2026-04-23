Trump envoy wants FIFA to replace Iran with Italy in upcoming World Cup: Report

Italy might still have a chance to play in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. A Donald Trump envoy wants the global football body to swap out Iran, a qualifying nation, with Italy – which missed out on qualifying for the third time in a row.

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is seen in this photo.(REUTERS)

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“I confirm ​I have suggested to Trump and (FIFA president Gianni) Infantino that ​Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I'm an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted ​tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify ​inclusion,” U.S. special envoy Paolo Zampolli told Financial Times.

The reported move comes after President Donald Trump and Italy PM Giorgia Meloni had a falling out over POTUS' attacks on Pope Leo XIV, as per the publication.

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{{^usCountry}} Italy's ouster this time had come at the hands of Bosnia and Herzegovina as the Azzurri lost 4-1 in penalty shootouts in the qualifying playoff final. What are the rules of replacing a team in the World Cup? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Italy's ouster this time had come at the hands of Bosnia and Herzegovina as the Azzurri lost 4-1 in penalty shootouts in the qualifying playoff final. What are the rules of replacing a team in the World Cup? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} If Iran were to withdraw, then Article 6.2 of FIFA's regulations states that they would be replaced 'with a nominated alternate, often the direct runner-up from the relevant qualifying playoff or highest-ranked non-qualified team from that confederation'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If Iran were to withdraw, then Article 6.2 of FIFA's regulations states that they would be replaced 'with a nominated alternate, often the direct runner-up from the relevant qualifying playoff or highest-ranked non-qualified team from that confederation'. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Thus, it would be likely for Iran to be replaced by the United Arab Emirates, who reached the Asian play-off stage where they lost. However, FIFA can also use its ‘sole discretion’ in this regard. Speculation about Italy making its way back to this competition reportedly stemmed from ex-Manchester United reserve boss Rene Meulensteen, currently assistant manager of Iraq. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thus, it would be likely for Iran to be replaced by the United Arab Emirates, who reached the Asian play-off stage where they lost. However, FIFA can also use its ‘sole discretion’ in this regard. Speculation about Italy making its way back to this competition reportedly stemmed from ex-Manchester United reserve boss Rene Meulensteen, currently assistant manager of Iraq. {{/usCountry}}

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He had told talkSPORT “Through the AFC, we are the highest-ranked team. So we would then take Iran's place. And then UAE might step in to replace us to play the winner of Suriname and Bolivia.” The manager had added “But there's also rumors that if FIFA makes the final decision, they might push the highest-ranked FIFA team to replace Iran, which is Italy.”

What has Iran said about playing in the World Cup?

Iran reportedly said in a statement that they were prepared for the tournament and had plans to participate, as per FT.

Earlier, they had said in April they'd decide on the World Cup participation, if FIFA responded to their calls for the matches to be moved from the US to Mexico. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is slated to start on June 11.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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