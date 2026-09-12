Trump expects Iran war to end after US midterm elections, says ‘oil prices will come tumbling down’

"I think very soon. I think it'll be probably right after the mid-terms. They're trying to hold out as long as they can to complicate the election. But I think people are wise to it," Trump told reporters in Dublin.
"When that happens, oil prices will come tumbling down,” he added.
Neither desire war nor its continuation: Iran
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that West Asia does not need the United States to act as a "regional policeman". He made the remarks on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
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"The territorial integrity and security of the region can only be guaranteed by its main players and the countries that comprise it," he added, according to the Iranian presidency.
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"The territorial integrity and security of the region can only be guaranteed by its main players and the countries that comprise it," he added, according to the Iranian presidency.
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Pezeshkian also said that Iran does not want a war or a continued conflict and called for peace.
"Despite all the injustices suffered by our people, we neither desire war nor its continuation. Peace remains our priority," he added.
US-Iran war: The latest
The war between Iran and the US began on February 28, after US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran responded with attacks across the region and imposed a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that previously carried one-fifth of the world's oil.
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Since then, Iran and the US have been competing for control of the strategic waterway.
The blockade has continued for more than six months, pushing oil prices higher. Prices crossed $100 a barrel this week.
A deal reached in June fell apart soon after, and there has been no clear progress in talks since then. Fighting continues at a lower level, while the US has yet to show a clear way out of the conflict.
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