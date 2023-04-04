Donald Trump feels ‘surreal’ moments before appearing in court to face charges
AFP |
Former US President posted live updates on social media while being driven to face criminal charges in Manhattan.
Donald Trump said Tuesday it was "surreal" to be appearing in court, as he posted live updates on social media while being driven to face criminal charges in Manhattan.
"Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL - WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America," he posted on his Truth Social platform.
