Donald Trump feels ‘surreal’ moments before appearing in court to face charges

Donald Trump said Tuesday it was "surreal" to be appearing in court, as he posted live updates on social media while being driven to face criminal charges in Manhattan.

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump will surrender in Manhattan to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.(AP)

"Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL - WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America," he posted on his Truth Social platform.

