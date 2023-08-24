Trump mocks Kamala Harris' accent, says she speaks in ‘rhyme’

While Donald Trump on Wednesday skipped the debate stage typically relished by presidential candidates, he appeared in an online interview peppered with typical attacks on his rivals. In an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Trump mocked US Vice President Kamala Harris for her accent, saying she "speaks in rhyme."

Former US president Donald Trump and incumbent vice president Kamala Harris.

When asked about the possibility of Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the candidate for Democrats in the next Presidential election, Trump said, “Well, not really... She has some bad moments. Her moments are almost as bad as it is. I think his (Joe Biden) is worse, actually. Yeah. She speaks in, in rhyme. And, it's weird., but she has bad moments.”

"Well, the way she talks, (mocking tone) the bus will go here and then the bus will go there because that's what buses do. And it's weird. The whole thing is weird. This is not a president of the United States future. And, I think they probably have some kind of a primary and other people will get involved," he added.

The video clip of Trump mocking Harris quickly went viral on social media, with his supporters hailing the former president.

The pre-recorded with Carlson was posted Wednesday night on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, five minutes before the Republican primary debate aired.

Trump attacked President Joe Biden saying he is “worse mentally than physically.” Recalling the incidents where Biden was captured falling on the stairs of his aircraft, Trump said that the President can't walk.

Talking about Biden's beach picture, Trump said, “This beach is seeming to play a big role, but they love pictures of him (Biden) on the beach. I think it looks terrible on the beach. Well, he can't walk through the sand. You know, sand is not that easy to walk through, but when he walks, he can't walk through the sand. And there's somebody in there that looks fabulous at the beach. I think he looks horrible at the beach. Plus the beach doesn't represent what the president is supposed to be doing?”

