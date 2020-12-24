e-paper
Home / World News / Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone

Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone

Trump had earlier commuted the criminal sentence of Stone, who was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers.

world Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 06:18 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Palm Beach
President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump.(AP)
         

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued full pardons to his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and the father of Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

Manafort was convicted as part of the special counsel probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election. Trump had earlier commuted the criminal sentence of Stone, who was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers.

