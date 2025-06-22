‘Trump pushed US into another war’: Putin aide calls strikes on Iran nuclear sites a failure

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has launched a scathing attack on the United States over its airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, alleging that the strikes failed to inflict any meaningful damage on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev criticised U.S. strikes on Iran, claiming they caused little damage to its nuclear infrastructure.(AP File)

He claimed the attacks have instead strengthened the Iranian regime and drawn Washington deeper into a broader Middle East conflict.

In a series of posts on X, Medvedev listed the consequences of the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. He said some countries might now be willing to give Iran nuclear weapons.

“Critical infrastructure of the nuclear fuel cycle appears to have been unaffected or sustained only minor damage. The enrichment of nuclear material — and, now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weapons — will continue. A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads,” wrote Dmitry Medvedev.

“Israel is under attack, explosions are rocking the country, and people are panicking. The US is now entangled in a new conflict, with prospects of a ground operation looming on the horizon,” he added.

He criticised Donald Trump for dragging the US into another war, said global opinion is largely against the US and Israel, and mocked Trump’s chances of ever winning a Nobel Peace Prize.

‘Even stronger now’: Medvedev says US strikes failed to weaken Iran regime



“Iran’s political regime has survived — and in all likelihood, has come out even stronger. The people are rallying around the country’s spiritual leadership, including those who were previously indifferent or opposed to it. Donald Trump, once hailed as ‘president of peace,’ has now pushed the US into another war,” said Medvedev.

“The vast majority of countries around the world oppose the actions of Israel and the United States. At this rate, Trump can forget about the Nobel Peace Prize — not even with how rigged it has become. What a way to kick things off, Mr. President. Congratulations!” Dmitry Medvedev mentioned.