Trump says FBI returned his passports: 'Unfortunately, they just grabbed…'
- Last week, the FBI reportedly seized 11 sets of classified records during the search of Trump's Florida property, including some materials marked as "top secret/sensitive compartmented information".
Former US president Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the department of justice and the FBI returned his passports seized during the raid at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida last week. The FBI had executed a search warrant to recover classified records from the Florida estate and seized a trove of documents that were labelled ‘TS/SCI documents’, the US government's highest top-secret rating.
"The DOJ and FBI just returned my passports. Thank you! Unfortunately, when they Raided my home, Mar-a-Lago, 8 days ago, they just opened their arms and grabbed everything in sight, much as a common criminal would do . This shouldn't happen in America!" Trump said on Tuesday in a statement in a Truth Social post.
On Monday, he alleged that the federal law enforcement agency “stole” three passports, one of which he said was expired.
"Wow. In the raid by the FBI on Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else. This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never before seen in our country. Third World," he wrote on Truth Social.
Hours later, a spokesperson for Trump shared on Twitter an email received from a top Justice Department official, alerting the former president's lawyers that the passports would be returned.
"We have learned that the filter agents seized three passports belonging to President Trump, two expired and one being his active diplomatic passport. We are returning them, and they will be ready for pickup at WFO at 2 pm today," Jay Bratt wrote, referring to the FBI's Washington field office.
The FBI reportedly seized 11 sets of classified records during the search of Trump's Florida property. Trump condemned the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him and claimed to have declassified all materials present at his Mar-a-Lago residence.
-
Republican leader who voted for Trump's impeachment loses Wyoming primary
Cheney will now be forced from Congress at the end of her third and final term in January. Far, US President Donald Trump's has helped install loyalists who parrot his conspiracy theories in general election matchups from Pennsylvania to Arizona. With Cheney's loss, Republicans who voted to impeach Trump are going extinct. Democrats across America, major donors among them, took notice. Trump earned nearly 70% of the vote in 2016 and 2020.
-
US cuts water supply for some states, Mexico as drought bites
Water supplies to some US states and Mexico will be cut to avoid "catastrophic collapse" of the Colorado River, Washington officials said Tuesday, as a historic drought bites. Arizona's allocation from the river will fall by 21 percent in 2023, while Nevada will get eight percent less. Mexico's allotment will drop by seven percent. It is fed chiefly by snowpack at high altitudes, which melts slowly throughout the warmer months.
-
Kenyan opposition leader Odinga rejects prez election result
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga rejected as “null and void” the result of an August 9 presidential election he was declared to have lost, adding on Tuesday that Kenya's democracy faces a long legal crisis. His first comments on the result came shortly after four of the seven election commissioners said they stood by their decision a day earlier to disown the outcome of the presidential poll, saying the final tallying process had been “opaque”.
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United
Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk on Wednesday said he was buying English football club Manchester United Plc. "I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome" Musk, known for his irreverent tweets, posted on the micro-blogging platform. As of Tuesday, Manchester United had a market capitalization of $2.08 billion. “If they keep playing like they have been you'll get a discount,” wrote one user. Another replied, “United players finally going to be dangerous in Space.”
-
Vladimir Putin says US trying to ‘prolong’ Ukraine conflict
Kyiv/Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Washington on Tuesday of drawing out the war in Ukraine, as explosions rocked a Russian military facility on the Kremlin-controlled peninsula of Crimea. The first UN-chartered vessel laden with grain meanwhile left Ukraine for Africa following a hallmark deal brokered by Turkey and the UN to relieve a global food crisis.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics