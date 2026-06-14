Trump slams Israel after strikes on Beirut suburbs threaten to derail deal: 'No more attacks in Lebanon'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday slammed the Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, saying the attacks had come “on a special day” when America and Iran were “close” to a peace deal.

“This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened," Trump said.(AFP)

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The US President urged all sides to “stand down”, while calling for “no more attacks by Israel on Lebanon” or by any other party, including Hezbollah. “This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“…All sides should stand down. There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel,” he further said.

While stating that Israel “has the right to defend itself”, the US President said that the attack it had responded to was “very small and meaningless” and that no one had been hurt or killed in these. Trump said that the deal could be the beginning of “a long and beautiful peace” in West Asia, urging all parties to not “disrupt the important process.”

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