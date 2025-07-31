Trump threat to Canada after Palestine move: ‘Hard for us to make a trade deal’

Donald Trump has reacted curtly to Canada's move to recognise statehood for Palestine at the UN. He said a trade deal will now be difficult between the neighbours. Amid the tension trade tensions between US and Canada, Trump has warned Ottawa that its recognition of Palestine will have consequences.(AFP)

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump, who at one time said Canada should become a part of the US, had last month termed it a “very difficult to deal with over the years”.

Canada stares at 35% tariffs on its exports to the US unless a deal is struck.

Trump has refused to extend a deadline he'd set for tariffs to come into effect with multiple countries, some of which have since made deals with the US to mutually lower the tariffs in return for increased market access to American companies.

Canada moves to recongise Palestine

In a move which is expected to impact the G7 countries and their stance on the Gaza war, Canada has joined hands with the UK and France and will recognise the state of Palestine in September.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Wednesday that Canada will officially recongise Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly in September. As per his official statement, the Liberal leader added that “there was no room for delay.”

"The deepening suffering of civilians leaves no room for delay in co-ordinated international action to support peace, security, and the dignity of all human life. Preserving a two-state solution means standing with all people who choose peace over violence or terrorism, and honouring their innate desire for the peaceful co-existence of Israeli and Palestinian states as the only roadmap for a secure and prosperous future,” said Carney in his statement.

Tense ties between US, Canada

Canada's declaration for Palestine comes amid turbulent ties with the United States under Donald Trump's presidency.

With a 35 percent tariff on the line for Ottawa, Trump's latest warning comes amid the tense trade ties and US' support for Israel during the ongoing war in Gaza.

Since the return of Trump in the White House, the US president has taken multiple jibes towards Canada and leaders Justin Trudeau and Mark Carney.