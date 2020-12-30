Trump ties with Obama as man most admired by Americans

world

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 22:28 IST

President Donald Trump has shot to the top of Gallup’s annual poll of man American admire the most for the first time, joining his predecessor in the White House Barack Obama, in a tie, who has now held that slot for 12 years.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama polled the most admired woman, for the second year, with current First Lady Melania Trump in the second position.

Gallup has polled Americans every year since 1948 for their most admired man and woman in an open-ended questionnaire, with respondents having the option of choosing anyone from anywhere in the world; 11% of them named their relatives or friends in 2019.

There was no response yet to the poll from Trump who likes tweeting/citing favorable polls and honors as being named the TIME person of the year in 2016 and dissing it when the newsmagazine named Greta Thunberg, the teen climate change activist. Also, Trump has been extremely critical of Obama and has accused him of ordering a wire-tap on his campaign and has rolled back a large number of his initiatives. It would be interesting to know what he thinks of sharing the top spot with him now, with both polling 18%..

Gallup attributed Trump’s ascendance to the top spot to an improved job approval rating of 45%, his best yet as president, which pulled him from the second spot he was in in 2018 and 2017 with 13% and 11%. But his increasing popularity appeared confined to Republicans, with 41% of them voting for him now compared to 32% and 35% in 2018 and 2017. This reflects his continuing hold on the party, undiminished by the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of congress that led to his impeachment. This poll was conducted between December 2 and 15, during the impeachment hearings that were aired live and ended three days before he was impeached by the House of Representatives on December 18.

Others on the list of the most admired man were former US president Jimmy Carter, Tesla founder Elon Musk, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Pope Francis, Senator Bernie Sanders, congressman Adam Schiff (who led the impeachment inquiry against Trump), the Dalai Lama and investor Warren Buffet.

The list of the most admired woman included talk show host Oprah Winfrey, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Thunberg (three of them tied at No 3), Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Supreme Court justice Ruth Ginsberg, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Germany’s Angela Merkel and former US envoy to UN Nikki Haley.