Trump to call Putin right after talks with Zelensky, European leaders

US President Donald Trump said Monday he will speak by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, three days after they met and following White House talks with the leaders of Ukraine and European allies. US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meet at the Oval Office of the White House, amid negotiations to end the Russian war in Ukraine, in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 18, 2025.(Reuters)

"I just spoke to President Putin indirectly and we're going to have a phone call right after these meetings today," Trump told reporters as he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

The Republican said "we may or may not have a trilat" with him, Zelensky and Putin.