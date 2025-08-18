Trump to call Putin right after talks with Zelensky, European leaders

The Republican said "we may or may not have a trilat" with him, Zelensky and Putin.
US President Donald Trump said Monday he will speak by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, three days after they met and following White House talks with the leaders of Ukraine and European allies.
"I just spoke to President Putin indirectly and we're going to have a phone call right after these meetings today," Trump told reporters as he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.
The Republican said "we may or may not have a trilat" with him, Zelensky and Putin.