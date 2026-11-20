Prior to departing on his three-day Asia trip on Tuesday, Donald Trump had suggested that a meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong-Un on the sidelines of the APEC summit was likely. But the 81-year-old left China Thursday without meeting Kim.

President Donald Trump, met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone in 2019. (AP)

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Trump's three-day trip ended in Shenzhen, after a historic three-way meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President, Xi Jinping. The joint declaration after the meeting omitted mention of North Korea. Chinese news agency Xinhua claimed that the three leaders did discuss the Korean Peninsula, along with Ukraine, the Middle East and nuclear threats.

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But the Trump-Kim meeting not taking place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) does not mean Trump is ruling it out. On Thursday, Trump told NBC News that there were "too many meetings" and a meet with Kim "wouldn't have worked out." He said that it will happen at "some point."

Deep Dive Why did Donald Trump not meet Kim Jong-un during the APEC summit? Trump said there were too many meetings and that a session with Kim would not have worked out. He left China without meeting the North Korean leader. Does Trump still plan to meet Kim Jong-un? Yes. Trump said the relationship was there and that a meeting with Kim would happen “at some point,” though he did not give a date. Did Trump, Putin and Xi discuss North Korea at their meeting? The joint peace declaration did not mention North Korea. However, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said the leaders discussed the Korean Peninsula.

"The relationship is there, but we didn't meet," Trump told NBC. "There were too many meetings...It wouldn't have worked out…We'll have that meeting at some point."

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On Monday, a day before the departure, Trump had said that he may meet Kim. “We may meet with Kim Jong-un also, so that'll be good,” he had said.

Trump and Kim Jong-un last met in June 2019 at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea.

Trump hails 'highly consequential' meeting with Xi and Putin

Donald Trump hailed the 70-minute trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin as "highly consequential." Before the meeting started, the three nuclear powers had said that talks would cover the Ukraine war, the Iran war, and nuclear non-proliferation.

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But the joint “peace declaration” agreement instead focused on reforming the United Nations, refining more fossil fuels and curbing the reach of the International Criminal Court. Even as critics argued that the meeting was nothing more than a photo op, Trump said they were "really making history.”

“The United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk of those weapons being used,” Trump said. The 81-year-old also announced a White House presser on Friday at 12pm ET.

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Xi Jinping also called the meeting “useful and substantive” and described the talks as “serious collaborative work.”