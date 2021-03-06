Trump's immigration policy was inhumane and ineffective: Jen Psaki

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday defended President Joe Biden administration's immigration agenda as Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, argued that Biden's rhetoric and policies have spurred a surge in migration at the southern border.

According to The Hill, Psaki responded directly to Trump during a press briefing after the former president issued a lengthy statement decrying the Biden immigration agenda.

"We don't take our advice or counsel from former President Trump on immigration policy, which was not only inhumane but ineffective over the last four years," Psaki said.

"We're going to chart our own path forward, and that includes treating children with humanity and respect, and ensuring they're safe when they cross our borders," she added.

Psaki's statement comes as Trump derided the Biden administration's immigration agenda, arguing that the reversal of numerous Trump era policies intended to restrict immigration had led to a crisis on the border.

"The spiralling tsunami at the border is overwhelming local communities, depleting budgets, crowding hospitals, and taking jobs from legal American workers," Trump said in a statement as obtained by The Hill.

"When I left office, we had achieved the most secure border in our country's history. Under Biden, it will soon be worse, more dangerous, and more out of control than ever before. He has violated his oath of office to uphold our Constitution and enforce our laws," wrote the former President.

The Biden administration is "grappling with a rapid influx of migrants", with thousands of unaccompanied minors being apprehended in the president's first several weeks in office.

The Hill reported that Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have disputed that the situation amounts to a crisis. But the administration is taking additional steps to try to get a handle on the rising number of migrants at the border, including opening additional facilities to house young migrants.

"President Biden has asked senior members of his team to travel to the border region in order to provide a full briefing to him on the government response to the influx of unaccompanied minors and an assessment of additional steps that can be taken to ensure the safety and care of these children," White House assistant press secretary Vedant Patel said in a statement late Thursday.