Trump's 'shoot and kill' warning for Iranian ships amid Hormuz blockade

United States President Donald Trump said that he has ordered his navy to shoot any boat which is found putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. He said that there has to be “no hesitation” in carrying out such an action.

Donald Trump said that the United States' navy is clearing out the Strait of Hormuz and that he has ordered the activity to continue at a tripled-up level.(File Photo/AP)

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He added that the United States' navy is clearing out the Strait of Hormuz and that he has ordered the activity to continue at a tripled-up level.

“I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“Additionally, our mine “sweepers” are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!” he added.

Trump’s fresh remarks come as a second round of talks between the United States and Iran is anticipated, with Pakistan attempting to bring both sides to the negotiating table.

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{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, Trump hinted that a fresh round of talks with Iran could happen “within 48 to 72 hours”, reported the New York post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, Trump hinted that a fresh round of talks with Iran could happen “within 48 to 72 hours”, reported the New York post. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier on Thursday, the United States military seized another tanker allegedly linked with smuggling of Iranian oil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier on Thursday, the United States military seized another tanker allegedly linked with smuggling of Iranian oil. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Sharma ...Read More Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV. Read Less

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