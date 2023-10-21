China beermaker ‘pee-gate’: Worker caught urinating in raw material warehouse

One of China's biggest beermakers said that it had opened an investigation after a video appeared to show a factory employee urinating on raw ingredients. The footage was widely shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo. In the video, a male worker at a Tsingtao Brewery Co. warehouse was seen clambering into a high-walled container and relieving himself onto its contents.

The video racked up tens of millions of views on the popular social media platform Weibo. The company Tsingtao said that it had contacted the police over the incident and an investigation was ongoing.

"Our company attaches high importance to the relevant video that emerged from Tsingtao Brewery No. 3 on October 19," the beermaker said in a statement, adding, "We reported the incident to the police at the earliest opportunity, and public security organs are involved in the investigation. At present, the batch of malt in question has been completely sealed. The company continues to strengthen its management procedures and ensure product quality."

Social media users reacted to the video with anger with one popular response being, “I suggest the company takes this man to court and gets him to pay compensation for the damages.”

"Investigate this thoroughly! Always stand up for our national champion brands!" another user wrote.

"I've always said the beer here is like horse pee. Turns out I was wrong," one of them commented while another quipped, “Thanks, I think I'll have wine instead.”

Tsingtao is China's second-largest brewer and in the recent years.

