TTP says no breakthrough in talks with Pak General
- Former Director-General of ISI and Core Commander Peshawar (Gen) Faiz Hameed, who played a major role in the ouster of West-backed Afghan government, has been representing the Pakistan government for the peace talks.
The chief of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has said there won’t be a dissolution of or surrender by the group even if the peace talks with the Pakistan government succeeds. The anti-Pakistan insurgent group has been holding secret peace talks with Pakistan military officials in Kabul after months of intense fighting. In a video released by TTP, its chief, Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, who has been leading the peace talks for the group, revealed that former Director-General of ISI and Core Commander Peshawar (Gen) Faiz Hameed has been representing the Pakistan government.
This comes amid claims by Pakistani lawmakers that they were unaware when the negotiations began and between whom were they taking place. Last week, a Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) member said a negotiation session with the TTP took place at the PM's Office in which representatives of some political parties were present.
Mehsud further asserted that TTP won’t back down from its demand for reversal of the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with neighbouring province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“Our demands are clear and especially the end of FATA merger (into KP) is our primary demand, which we cannot back down from,” he said.
The TTP emir also said that the Afghan Taliban is not merely a facilitator of the peace talks but also a mediator.
“The negotiations are underway under the mediation of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Taliban is not just a facilitator or host. No significant progress has been made so far, but of the government of Pakistan showed seriousness, further progress is expected,” he said.
While Mehsud didn’t explicitly acknowledged that the Pakistani government has been asking its fighters to surrender, he said negotiations “brings out different demands” and “the demands that undermine the credibility and status of the TTP are unacceptable to us.”
It is a fact, he said, that some of the TTP prisoners have been released but the arrest of its fighters is also underway at the same time.
He warned that “this non-serious attitude of theirs can affect the negotiation process.”
-
In a major shift, Nato identifies China as a systemic challenge
The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) on Wednesday for the first time in its history recognised China's “stated ambitions and coercive policies” as a threat to the alliance's interests, security and values in a sign of the rapid shift in European geopolitical attitudes. The much-anticipated strategic concept, the first since 2010, was released during a historic Nato summit in Madrid that saw the participation of Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Korea.
-
'If Putin were a woman...': UK PM Boris Johnson on Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have started the war in Ukraine if he was a woman, said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday days after G7 members mocked the bare-chested pictures of the Russian leader. During his interview, the British PM also emphasized that everyone wants the Russia-Ukraine war to end. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked other leaders sitting around a table. "We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin."
-
South Korea approves first homemade Covid-19 vaccine
Health officials in South Korea on Wednesday approved the country's first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 years or older, adding another public health tool in the fight against a prolonged pandemic.
-
Sri Lankans struggle for petrol due to fuel shortage, demonstrations to continue
Sri Lankan doctors and other medical staff as well as teachers will take to the streets on Wednesday to demand that the government solve a severe fuel shortage at the heart of the South Asian country's worst economic crisis in decades. The government, left with only enough fuel to last about a week, on Tuesday restricted supplies to essential services, like trains, buses and the health sector, for two weeks.
-
‘Russian Salad’ on cafe menu at NATO summit leaves officials baffled
As international officials and journalists waited for the world leaders at the NATO summit venue on Tuesday, what baffled them was to find 'Russian Salad' on the in-house restaurant menu -- especially as at the summit, Russia was expected to be labelled as a 'security threat' due to its invasion of Ukraine. The dish was also sold out within hours.
