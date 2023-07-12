Tucker Carlson interviews Andrew Tate and endorses his misogynist views, ‘masculinity mansplainers’ shout netizens

Controversial British influencer, Andrew Tate has been interviewed by former Fox star Tucker Carlson. Where he got an opportunity and global audience to provide insights into his controversial views on masculinity and defend the legal charges against him.

Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer who is charged in Romania with rape and human trafficking, (AP)

Internet is outraged! Why would Carlson give platform to a sex traficking accused without putting him in the dock for the charges levied against him? The video has garnered over 35 million views in the last 6 hours of it being uploaded.

Unaffected by the serious allegations that have forced authorities to put Tate under house arrest Carlson called his detention a ‘human right violation’ and opened his show by asking his viewers to “make up your own mind” about Mr Tate. Clearly his intentions were clear, in the entire interview Carlson gave Tate an opportunity to defend himself and seemed agreeing to all his arguments.

During the interview, Tate contended that men deserve respect above all and emphasized the need to earn it through a combination of spirituality and a healthy lifestyle.

Carlson had traveled to Romania, where Tate is currently under criminal charges, to gain his perspective on masculinity. Tate disclosed that he and his brother, Tristan, are accused of exploiting girls by coercing them into producing TikTok videos and then absconding with the earnings generated. However, vehemently denying all the charges levelled against him.

The two-and-a-half-hour interview with Andrew Tate was full of controversy. Tate indulged in verifiable falsehoods, despite evidence present in public doman and nowhere was he callout out by his host. When asked what he was charged with, Tate claimed, with an amused expression on his face, “recruiting girls to make TikTok videos to steal the money from TikTok views.”

Failing to address his involvement in the porn industry after he set up PhD (Pimping Hoes Degree) program in 2018 Carldon asked Tate about his thoughts on porn. To which he replied, ‘men are replacing genuine sexual relationships with a computer screen and porn,’ and that ‘masculine virtue is being destroyed.’

Carlson challenged this view by pointing to Kamala Harris, to which he said is a prime example of someone who has used race to get successful.

Also read | Andrew Tate on Kamala Harris, 'I don't think I've ever heard her put a compendious coherence sentence together'

Turning to the topic of manhood, Tate asserted that he faces criticism for advocating the importance of maintaining a strong masculine presence in relationships for the betterment of society. He argued that those in positions of power attempt to instill fear and subservience in men while avoiding accountability for their alleged falsehoods regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and other contentious issues.

Andrew Tate's interview with Tucker Carlson shed light on his perspective regarding masculinity and his legal predicament. While Tate expressed concerns about the emasculation of men and emphasized the importance of respect, the conversation also delved into the criminal charges he is facing and his criticism of media coverage and government motives.

Even Elon Musk went ahead to endorse the interview.

Calling Carlson an unapologetic pornographer, Daily Beast's Justin Baragona tweeted, ‘After lamenting about how young men are now withdrawing into porn, Tucker Carlson then proceeds to sympathetically interview an unapologetic pornographer -- for two and a half hours!’

Joe Walsh, a former 2020 Republican presidential described the interview as, 'two and a half hours defending & singing the praises of an accused rapist and human trafficker. So brave,”