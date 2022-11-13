1 dead, several injured as blast rocks busy street in Istanbul: Report

A person died and several people were injured after an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul, Reuters reported.



Several media outlets shared pictures and videos of the spot showing injured pedestrians running from the scene of the blast. Turkish broadcaster TRT and other media reports showed ambulances and police heading to the scene on Istanbul's popular Istiklal Street in the Beyoglu district. State-owned Anadolu agency said the cause of the blast was not yet known.

The nearby Kasimpasa police station said all crews were at the scene but gave no further details.

The cause of explosion is not known.

#BREAKING: At least 11 people injured in explosion in Istanbul, Turkey pic.twitter.com/J7vVhVRtIF — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 13, 2022

A wide black crater is also visible on the images as well as several bodies on the ground nearby.

Broadcaster CNN Turk said 11 people were injured. The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined by shops and restaurants. The explosion occurred at about 4:20 p.m local time.

Istiklal avenue was affected during a series of attacks targeting Istanbul in 2015-2016 claimed by the Islamic State group.



(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk