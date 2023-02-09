Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE updates: Toll above 15,000, deadliest since 2015
Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE updates: The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria climbed above 15,000, as rescuers raced to save survivors.
Turkey-Syria Earthquake LIVE updates: The earthquake that razed thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria is one of the deadliest quakes worldwide in more than a decade as the death toll kept rising, reaching 15,000. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Nepal in 2015 killed more than 8,800 people.
The rising death toll comes as rescue crews braved freezing overnight temperatures in earthquake-hit areas in both countries in the hope of reaching survivors and pulling more bodies from the rubble.
Turkey’s foreign minister said that his country was working to get international aid to earthquake-hit areas inside Syria, but damage was making efforts more difficult.
Thu, 09 Feb 2023 07:58 AM
Rescue ops in Syria
The United Nations' regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria Crisis says access to the Bab al-Hawa border crossing along the Turkish-Syrian border continues to be impeded, preventing trucks carrying humanitarian aid from reaching people in Syria’s northwest.
Thu, 09 Feb 2023 07:36 AM
Turkey: With temp dropping to -5° C, quake survivors spend nights in cars, tents
Temperatures in the quake-stricken Turkish city of Gaziantep plunged to minus five degrees Celsius early Thursday but thousands of families spent the night in cars and makeshift tents -- too scared or banned from returning to their homes. Read more
Thu, 09 Feb 2023 06:55 AM
Elon Musk on twitter in Turkey
Twitter CEO Elon Musk in a tweet said Twitter has been informed by Turkey's government that access will be re-enabled shortly to the social media platform. Twitter has been restricted in Turkey, the Netblocks internet observatory earlier said. Read more
Thu, 09 Feb 2023 06:47 AM
Turkey's President admits 'shortcomings' as quake toll tops 15,000
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday conceded "shortcomings" after criticism of his government's response to the massive earthquake that has killed over 15,000 people in Turkey and Syria.
Thu, 09 Feb 2023 06:38 AM
EU's special donor conference for Turkey and Syria
The European Union says it will hold a special donor conference in the coming months to raise funds for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the 27-member bloc is sending the message to the people of Turkey and Syria that it will support their communities because “no one should be left alone when a tragedy like this hits a people.”