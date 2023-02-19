Turkey ends earthquake rescue operations except in two provinces
Turkey earthquake: The rescue operations are still on in Kahramanmaras and Hatay provinces.
Turkey has ended rescue efforts in all provinces except the two hardest hit by last week's massive quake that killed tens of thousands of people, the Turkish disaster agency said Sunday.
"In many of our provinces, search and rescue efforts have been completed. They continue in Kahramanmaras and Hatay provinces," the agency's chief Yunus Sezer told reporters in Ankara. The epicentre of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6 was in Kahramanmaras.
