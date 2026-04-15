Turkey school shooting: 4 dead, 20 injured after gun attack at middle school

A day after 16 people were injured in Turkey in a school shooting, another incident as been reported on Wednesday. As per local media reports, the incident took place at Ayser Calık Secondary School in Kahramanmaras.

This is the second school shooting that Turkey has reported in two days.(Unsplash/Representational)

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As per a statement from governor Governor Mukerrem Unluer, at least four people have been killed, of which three are students and one teacher, and around 20 have been injured.

As per local broadcaster NTV, the attacker was an 8th-grade student at the same school.

Unluer added that the shooter was a student who used his father's weapons, concealed in a backpack, to carry out the attack. He added that the eighth grade also died in the attack.

Following the initial reports of the incident, emergency medical teams and ambulances were immediately dispatched to the scene, the local media outlet reported further.

Authorities have stated that the attacker's identity is yet to be determined. As the first response continues, security forces have secured and cordoned off the area.

Second school shooting in two days

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{{^usCountry}} This attack is the second school shooting reported in Turkey in two days. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old attacker fired a shotgun at a vocational high school in Sanliurfa’s Siverek district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This attack is the second school shooting reported in Turkey in two days. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old attacker fired a shotgun at a vocational high school in Sanliurfa’s Siverek district. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The attack wounded 16 people, most of them students. As per Governor Hasan Sildak, the teenager then died by suicide by shooting himself with the gun. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The attack wounded 16 people, most of them students. As per Governor Hasan Sildak, the teenager then died by suicide by shooting himself with the gun. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The governor further revealed that the attacker was a former student at the school and born in 2007. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The governor further revealed that the attacker was a former student at the school and born in 2007. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per NTV Sanliurfa correspondent Kadir Celikcan, the attacker had also previously argued with a friend before coming to the school with a shotgun. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per NTV Sanliurfa correspondent Kadir Celikcan, the attacker had also previously argued with a friend before coming to the school with a shotgun. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per witnesses, the suspect entered the high school yard and started firing at people randomly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per witnesses, the suspect entered the high school yard and started firing at people randomly. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on the official statement issued by the Turkish interior ministry, a total of 10 students, four teachers, one police officer and one canteen operator were injured in the attack.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

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