Turkey sends Sweden's NATO membership bill to Parliament

AP |
Oct 23, 2023 08:10 PM IST

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had been delaying ratification of Sweden’s membership, accusing Stockholm of being too soft on Kurdish militants.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has submitted a protocol for Sweden’s admission into NATO to Turkey’s parliament for ratification, his office said Monday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waits for the start of a round table meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania in July.(AP)

Erdogan had been delaying ratification of Sweden’s membership, accusing Stockholm of being too soft on Kurdish militants and other groups he considers to be security threats.

All 31 NATO allies must endorse Sweden’s membership. Turkey and Hungary have yet to ratify it.

It was not immediately known when Sweden’s membership would come to the floor.

Sweden and its neighbor Finland abandoned decades of military nonalignment after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to invade Ukraine in February 2022, seeking protection under NATO’s security umbrella. Finland joined the military alliance in April.

Topics
turkey nato Sweden
