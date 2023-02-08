Turkey, Syria earthquake: Deaths rise above 9,500, world's deadliest in 10 years

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 08, 2023 01:58 PM IST

Officials and medics said 6,957 people had died in Turkey and 2,547 in Syria, bringing the total to 9,504.

Policemen walk in front of a collapsed building in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night into Wednesday, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings downed in Turkey and Syria by a catastrophic earthquake. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)(AP)
The death toll from a massive quake that struck Turkey and Syria rose to more than 9,500 on Wednesday, official data showed, with rescuers racing to reach trapped survivors for a third day.

