Turkey, Syria earthquake: Deaths rise above 9,500, world's deadliest in 10 years

The death toll from a massive quake that struck Turkey and Syria rose to more than 9,500 on Wednesday, official data showed, with rescuers racing to reach trapped survivors for a third day.

Officials and medics said 6,957 people had died in Turkey and 2,547 in Syria, bringing the total to 9,504.

