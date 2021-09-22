Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Turkey to become last G-20 nation to ratify Paris climate accords
world news

Turkey to become last G-20 nation to ratify Paris climate accords

Turkey, the only G-20 country that’s not yet ratified the Paris Agreement, is preparing to seek parliamentary approval for the accord next month, president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York (AP)

Turkey, the only G-20 country that’s not yet ratified the Paris Agreement, is preparing to seek parliamentary approval for the accord next month, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

Erdogan announced the decision in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, a move that would end a years-long struggle over absolute emissions reduction targets.

Turkey’s change of heart follows assurances from the UK, the host of the COP26 international climate change meeting, that ratification of the accord would not in itself require new financial contributions from Turkey or force it to make specific binding emission cuts or enact specific domestic policies. 

“That would be for Turkey to decide and we would want to work with Turkey to ensure these were realistic but ambitious,” state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Nick Bridge, the UK’s special envoy for climate change, as saying after a virtual meeting with Turkish officials in May. 

“We are one of the first countries to sign the Paris Climate Agreement. However, we have not yet put this agreement into effect due to the unfairness of obligations,” Erdogan told the UN before announcing Turkey’s decision. “We plan to submit the Paris Climate Agreement for the approval of our parliament next month, in line with the constructive steps to be taken and within the framework of our national contribution statement.”

RELATED STORIES

Erdogan’s ruling AK Party has a commanding a majority in the parliament together with its nationalist ally and is aiming to ratify the agreement before the COP26 meeting, which will run from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow. 

“We envisage the ratification phase of the carbon-neutral targeted agreement, before the United Nations climate change conference, which will be held in Glasgow,” Erdogan said.

As of now, Turkey is one of six signatory states that have not ratified the agreement also including Eritrea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, and Yemen, according to the UN. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
paris paris agreement paris climate agreement paris climate accord turkey
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Canada elections: Jagmeet Singh’s NDP wins 25 seats, well short of expectations

With eye on climate change, Xi Jinping makes new pledge at UNGA

Covid-19: Direct passenger flights from India to Canada may resume on Sept 27

Chinese city shuts down over new Covid-19 outbreak worry
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP