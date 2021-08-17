Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Turkey welcomes 'positive messages' from Taliban after 'amnesty' announcement
world news

Turkey welcomes 'positive messages' from Taliban after 'amnesty' announcement

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed hope that the Taliban would follow the message with their actions.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference that Ankara is in talks with all parties in Afghanistan.(Reuters)

Amid the Taliban’s attempt to calm the nerves by declaring general amnesty across Afghanistan, Turkey on Tuesday welcomed the “positive messages” to the international community by the insurgents after seizing power in Afghanistan, according to news agencies. Addressing a news conference in Jordan’s capital Amman, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed hope that the Taliban would follow the message with their actions.

"We welcome the positive messages given by the Taliban to foreigners, diplomatic missions and their own population. I hope we will see (the same approach) in their actions," Cavusoglu said.

The minister told the news conference that Turkey is in talks with all parties in Afghanistan, including the Taliban which took control of the war-torn nation by force as US-led foreign troops finalised their withdrawal. He added that Ankara would continue talks with the US and other allies over the security of Kabul airport and the transition of power in Afghanistan.

In a desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan, thousands of people have been thronging Kabul airport, leading to a chaotic situation. On Monday, the United States said that it would deploy 6,000 of its troops to ensure the safe departure of its citizens and allies from Afghanistan. Turkey assured that evacuation flights would continue as the airport was secured.

Topics
taliban regime turkey
